Не прошло и трех лет… вернее прошло больше, как кандидат от «демократической» (в кавычках) партии США решил доказать, что он имел права избираться в президенты и опубликовал фото своего свидетельства о рождении.
Надо сказать что умельцы в «демократической» (в кавычках) партии США очень долго это рисовали.
В Екатеринославе (позднее переименованном в Днепропетровск) на углу улиц Свердлова и Чечерина, жил дед Гриша Гайдуков.
Он такое… умел нарисовать минут за двадцать. Ну двадцать пять, если взять в учет переговоры о форме оплаты.
Однако после публикации американский бизнесмен Дональд Трамп, считающегося одним из возможных кандидатов в главы государства от Республиканской партии, до того выражавший свои сомнения в происхождении Хусейна Хусейна Обамы, то теперь Трамп высказывал требование о необходимости проверки подлинности опубликованного документа.
А чего проверять?
Ясно написано — африканский нигер, — выданно в государстве Иран.
Я даже удивился.
Вопросы есть?
Читать также:
Прозрение Marilyn Davenport
Обама и евреи (только для взрослых)
А вообще у меня об Обаме много чего написанно. Наберите в поисковой строке в правом верхнем углу «Обама».
Мне наверно даже можно было переименовать журнал — «Об Хусейне Обаме и Анне Чапман». А что Вы думаете? Хотя Чампнан, особенно ее голые фото даже более популярны чем голые фото обаменой любовницы Веры Бейкер. Хоть Чапман пока и не президент США.
Написано же Ганолулу. Гаваи. США. 1961 году . В чём проблема? Мама кто не понял . Папа — нигер. А что у кого папа нигер тем нельзя в президенты?
» Гава́йи (англ. Hawaii) — штат США. Расположен на Гавайских островах в центре Тихого океана в Северном полушарии на расстоянии 3700 км от континентальной части США. Население — 1 283 388 человек (состояние на 2008 г.), в том числе гавайцы (26 %), американцы и группы европейского происхождения (23 %), метисы (13 %), филиппинцы (9 %), китайцы (5 %), японцы (1 %) и др. Городского населения около 70 %. Официальный язык — английский; частично (в быту) сохраняются и национальные языки, в том числе гавайский язык. Столица и крупнейший город — Гонолулу. Другие крупные города — Хило, Каилуа, Канеохе. Экономически наиболее развит остров Оаху.» (Из Википедии)
Вот где бы не задавал я этот вопрос везде крики и истерия , а вопрос серьёзный. Более чем серьёзный , просто главный вопрос ! Как Вы ответите? Интересно бы узнать мнение общества . Проведите опрос населения , что думает население ? Всех спрашивайте кто попадётся мне интересно мнение людей.
Внимание вопрос!
Если 100 миллионов китайцев пройдут гиюр и приедут на ПМЖ в Израиль
это будет победа сионизма или победа китайцев ?
Жень! Так где Вы видели Гаваи?
Там черным по зеленому (именно по зеленому) написано ИРАН.
А Gonolulu в отличии от Honolulu, к Гаваям отношения не имеет, а является иранским поселком.
Но ладно.
Скажите мне сколько красных муравьев (это что бы шимпанзе не поминать) родилось на Гаваях?
Если 100 миллионов китайцев пройдут гиюр и приедут на ПМЖ в Израиль
это будет победа сионизма или победа китайцев ?
Не знаю на счет сионизма, но это будет победа над исламом на Ближнем Востоке.
Меня это устроит.
Я же выдержку дал из Википедии. И что не ясно? Иран не в Тихом Океане.
Для особо дурных . Там в сертификате есть адрес . Если набрать адрес в гугель или другой мап , то выйдет точное место где находится этот госпиталь.
По CNN показывали этот сертификат ,но в графе происхождение отца не было слова «нигер» . В Вашем варианте кто то дописал или там стёрли? Я думаю в Вашем не порядок . CNN — серьёзная контора.
Я про сионизм спросил , а Вы про ислам отвечаете. Отвечать надо на вопрос ,а не придумывать выверты. Но из выверта видно ,что сионизм не победит в этом случае.
Другой вопрос!
Возможна ли победа над исламом на Ближнем Востоке при поражении сионизма на Ближнем Востоке?
Ответ будет здесь — Ниточка за ниточкой.. Но я про китайцев , я ответил.
Теперь про свидетельство.
У меня одна «копия», там другая, в третьем месте третья…
Помните, в «Джентльмены удачи»:
— У нас на зоне художник четвертак рисовал, от настоящего не отличишь.
Женя, свидетельство о рождении должно было быть опубликовано (раз в США закон об уроженстве) во время подачи документов на регистрацию от демократической партии.
Через три года, когда весь аппарат госслужащих в руках президента, любой документ не является действительным.
Любой документ — липа.
Даже отпечатки пальцев в базе могли заменить.
Vot ctranno . C drygjva IP adresa mogy popasti na «Pinok». Kto zablokiroval ? 🙂
Женя!
Клянусь, не я.
Я уж переживать стал с вашими, американскими торнадо.
Я и на прозу даже пошел рецензию оставить.
Охотятся за журналом. Где могут там пакостят.
Женя.
Пришлите мне по почте (можно через прозу или тот адрес с которого вам должно было прийти мое письмо) свой IP и я попытаюсь разобраться с таблицами.
Glavnoe ne mogy voiti tolko na Vash sait. Gteto bloc na my IP stoit y Vas v ystanovkah.
A chto takogo ya napisal ? ili ya yje ne ponimau Chto mojno a chto ne mojno.
I sent my IP next messag. OK! ( proza.ru)
Женя! Я сейчас за админа и можете мне поверить, я вас не банил.
Мне нужен ваш айпи, что бы я мог поискать в тех кого забинили плагины. Некоторые иногда это делают сами, и принудительно разрешить. Тоесть что бы стереть Ваш ай пи из черных списков, мне нужно его знать.
Когда (и если) явиться админ, он и так сможет найти Ваш айпи. Но я в этом не спец.
Женя!
Пожалуйста попробуйте сейчас. Если что не так сообщите.
Не удаётся войти дальше первой страницы. Вхожу через «мини Виндоус» через «Оперу»
Гдето у меня проблемма в системе. Но проблемма только с Вашим Сайтом. Мистика!
Антивирусы прогнал все какие были нет результата. Имидж переставил — так же. Какой то запрет в моих установках виндоуса возникает при попадании на ваш сайт. У меня арабский Виндоус «Кристал» и он не работает с еврейским сайтом 🙂 Попробую поставить «Оперу » или может написать оперу в Масад?
Я думаю Ваш сайт что то содержит такое что блокируется моей системой.
Может он содержит антиамериканские мысли? 🙂 А моя система уже стала патриотом Америки?
Вот поставил Оперу и кажется получилось войти. Интересно.
Ещё разок
Работает! Опера не видит запретов.
А через что Вы входили?
У меня последние дни посещаемость рухнула.
«OPERA» интернет проводник. Остальные программы Ваш сайт выбрасывает. Я проверял
Вот сайт открылся в Виндовском эксплорере. А что было то ? Это вирус был ?
Фиг его знает. Нападают. Каждый раз какая-то новая гадость.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLW5yAxBwDg&feature=player_embedded
Вот сам блог, Белого дома
http://www.whitehouse.gov/
?How To Rapidly Learn Android Application Growth Internet
The ability to create applications for Android 6.0 Marshmallow is definitely an extremely hot talent to know right now. To the earliest time, it is setting up to overtake Apple’s iOS given that the most lucrative cell system to acquire applications for. Given the expansion from the beautiful Materials Create framework in Marshmallow, now can be an excellent time to learn Android growth.
In terms of marketshare, Android is absolutely clobbering iOS accompanied by a whopping 85% for the world market in 2014. This growth can also be accelerating as extra people globally plug into the Internet with the to start with time. A mind boggling 1.3 million new Android units are activated each individual working day in addition to the amount of Android products around the world now quantities inside the billions.
With these types of astounding growth, there is certainly naturally a shortage of capable Android builders. Inside the past 5 years, the majority of builders have favoured Apple’s iOS. This was for the reason that there was less fragmentation while in the ecosystem and Apple end users have traditionally spent a whole lot larger sums of money on applications.
Fortunately for Android application builders, Google has put enormous resources on the last 12 months into improving the Android consumer working experience (the new Materials Model in Android 5 Lollipop rivals the slickness of iOS 8’s redesign) and improving the excellent from the Google Engage in application and content marketplace.
The growth and cellular operating solution dominance of Android will continue on with the foreseeable long term. Android application enhancement is at the moment the #4 most sought-after electronic ability on Indeed. which signifies there are plenty of opportunity for freelance Android application builders. The money is in addition very solid, using an practical experience Android application builders making an average salary of $100,000 a yr while in the US.
How To get started on Learning Android Growth Web based:
The fastest way to learn Android progress is from the internet. Preferably you presently you presently have some practical knowledge with computer programming languages like Java, C or C++. If not, the learning curve will be a great deal steeper but learning Android progression is do-able which has a lot of focus and determination (although, you may plan to take a a good deal more introductory computer science courses to start with to establish the fundamentals).
Android applications are written by making use of the Java programming language. It is helpful to have a fundamental knowledge of Java programming before beginning the courses below but some from the courses are specifically geared toward absolute beginners.
Here’s how to get started:
1. Download and install the completely free Android SDK (Software Progression Kit), Android’s open-source IDE (Integrated Growth Environment) Eclipse additionally, the Google-supported ADT Plugin is in addition recommended for Eclipse. The mix of these three instruments will give you the complete integrated progress environment you require to start out putting together Android applications.
two. Form your number one вЂњHello WorldвЂќ application with this easy-to-follow tutorial for beginners from Google.
3. Take an Android progression course on the internet. The ultimate way to learn is by diving in and hacking together some straightforward applications. This help you get familiar with the Android API (Software Programming Interface) and therefore the possibilities of Android application growth.
four. It’s possible to entry added Android growth equipment by signing up as an Android Developer on Google Engage in (there’s a one-time $25 registration fee).
5. Subscribe and follow the Google Android Builders blog to learn about new developments around the Android application ecosystem.
Google has created an Android Developer portal where you can actually get everything you want to get started on constructing your to begin with Android application. On this internet site, you’re able to download the Android Software Growth Kit (SDK), take Android online video courses. go through their blog and accessibility extensive Android Improvement resources.
Free of charge Android Enhancement Courses:
These are quite possibly the most up-to-date resources that I have found for learning Android application progress internet. Updated for your latest version of Android 5 Lollipop.
An excellent course on cellular enhancement from Spring 2012 that covers iOS progression, Android Improvement and 5 lectures on HTML5 cell progression. This course has assignments and movie lectures that will help you put together your to begin with cell applications for either Android or the apple iphone or iPad.
You might take this course within the official internet site or through iTunes University. It’s a minor dated but nonetheless relevant. Unfortunately, since Coursera took down their 100 percent free courses there aren’t a lot reasonable free of charge possibilities left.
Premium Android Application Progress Courses:
You’ll only go so far with complimentary resources. The right way to learn a difficult technical ability like Android application enhancement is to join an internet coding bootcamp. This way you will learn the latest skillset for Android 5 Lollipop.
If you’re serious about becoming an Android Developer, then this course is my #1 pick. The course instructor Tim Buchalka really is a fun and entertaining Android geek and master teacher. He guides you through the learning routine of making 14 different Android applications that will give you a sturdy programming foundation (as well as a decent electronic portfolio) so you’ll be able to get an entry-level job or internship after you finish the course.
Given that offline Android improvement boot camps fee upwards of $7000-$10000, this course is actually a bargain if you’re a self-directed learner.
This new series of courses from Vanderbilt University on Coursera is crafted to help you launch your career as an Android developer.
It incorporates four University courses for learning Android enhancement: Java for Android, Android Application Parts and Details Persistence, Producing and Deploying Android Application Projects, Engineering Maintainable Android Applications including a Capstone Undertaking where you set up a portfolio with the Android skills you learn.
A extra expensive option but the credential will be a little more recognized.
Android Movie Tutorials:
A collection of 35 (and counting) excellent videos that teaches you how to build Android Applications geared towards absolute beginners.
As soon as you have no programming knowledge and you nevertheless would like to try your hand at putting together an Android application, then MITвЂ™s Application Inventor is suitable for you.
The New Boston has a growing collection of 200+ well-structured Android progression tutorial videos.
eleven videos and over eleven hours of instruction from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technologies professor Dave Fisher on Android progress.
The resources for a Android programming course taught at Stanford University (unfortunately the online video lectures are not included).
Learn the basics for the Java programming language in an hour if you’re completely new to the programming language.
Excellent resources from go through Android developer, trainer and author Lars Vogel.
Cell Advancement Frameworks:
There are 100s of Android advancement frameworks that can save you a huge chunk of time and help it become easier to create primary Android applications.
Grow indigenous Android applications working with HTML5 and Javascript. This new cross-platform cell enhancement software let you create applications for equally iOS and Android, without learning Objective-C or Java.
Construct rich indigenous iOS, Android, hybrid, and cell word wide web applications from the one JavaScript-based SDK even while dramatically cutting down advancement time.
Construct cross-platform cell programs for iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows Phone and Symbian choosing only HTML, CSS and Javascript.
Essential Android Progression Resources:
1. Android Progress Community – 45,000+ members on Google+ that covers the latest stuff for Android four.four KitKat and some for Android 5 Lollipop.
two. #AndroidDev Weekly – A particular curated e-mail every week for Android builders.
3. Android Advancement Cheatsheet – A compilation belonging to the resources that Android Developer Ryan Park put into use to teach himself Java, Android and produce his for starters published application on the Google Engage in Retailer.
5. Having Started with Android 5.0 Lollipop – A smart intro for builders to Android Lollipop’s changes.
I hope you’ve found these education resources for learning Android Application Growth useful. High-quality luck!